Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $476,000 Holdings in Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ashland Global were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Ashland Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,104,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ashland Global by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after buying an additional 2,338 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its position in shares of Ashland Global by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 3,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in shares of Ashland Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,485,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Ashland Global by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 106,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,175,000 after buying an additional 2,530 shares during the period. 92.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ashland Global alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ashland Global from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Ashland Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ashland Global from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Ashland Global from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ashland Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

Shares of Ashland Global stock opened at $67.79 on Friday. Ashland Global Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $38.88 and a 1 year high of $81.82. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of -51.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.84. Ashland Global had a positive return on equity of 4.63% and a negative net margin of 3.05%. The firm had revenue of $610.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ashland Global Holdings Inc will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.00%.

Ashland Global Company Profile

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

Recommended Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.