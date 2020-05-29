Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $474,000 Position in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) by 32.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,027 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,182 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.05% of Winnebago Industries worth $474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WGO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Winnebago Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,085,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 380.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 432,161 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,896,000 after purchasing an additional 342,132 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,535,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,148,000. Finally, J. Goldman & Co LP acquired a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,308,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Happe purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.53 per share, with a total value of $112,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Brian Daniel Hazelton purchased 1,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.78 per share, for a total transaction of $40,798.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 6,370 shares of company stock worth $209,349 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a report on Friday, April 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Sidoti upped their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Winnebago Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.14.

Shares of WGO stock opened at $55.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 2.27. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.94 and a 12 month high of $63.45.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 25th. The construction company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The business had revenue of $626.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 16th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.79%.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in five segments: Winnebago Motorhomes, Winnebago Towables, Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Specialty Vehicles, and Chris-Craft Marine.

