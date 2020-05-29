Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $462,000 Stock Holdings in Cna Financial Corp (NYSE:CNA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Cna Financial Corp (NYSE:CNA) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 432 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cna Financial were worth $462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LifePlan Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Cna Financial in the first quarter worth $31,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Cna Financial by 266.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 839 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Cna Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Cna Financial by 23.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,174 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in Cna Financial by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,591 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. 99.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cna Financial alerts:

NYSE:CNA opened at $31.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.20 and its 200-day moving average is $39.53. Cna Financial Corp has a 1-year low of $25.18 and a 1-year high of $51.30.

Cna Financial (NYSE:CNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Cna Financial had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 5.76%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cna Financial Corp will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a boost from Cna Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Cna Financial’s payout ratio is 41.23%.

CNA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Cna Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 20th. TheStreet cut Cna Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Cna Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st.

Cna Financial Company Profile

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

Featured Article: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Cna Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cna Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.