Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $431,000 Stock Position in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,418 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 846 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Simmons First National were worth $431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,478,321 shares of the bank’s stock worth $303,203,000 after buying an additional 278,589 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Simmons First National by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,801,895 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,427,000 after purchasing an additional 467,496 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank raised its stake in Simmons First National by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 2,696,764 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,246,000 after purchasing an additional 181,563 shares during the last quarter. Newport Trust Co raised its stake in Simmons First National by 96.6% during the 4th quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 2,258,342 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Simmons First National by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,497,434 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,117,000 after purchasing an additional 281,947 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO George Makris, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.77 per share, with a total value of $147,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,346 shares in the company, valued at $6,518,680.42. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Stephen C. Massanelli acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.23 per share, for a total transaction of $36,460.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 43,219 shares in the company, valued at $787,882.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 37,000 shares of company stock worth $623,170. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SFNC opened at $17.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Simmons First National Co. has a twelve month low of $13.75 and a twelve month high of $27.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 0.98.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.22. Simmons First National had a net margin of 25.09% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $249.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Simmons First National Co. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Simmons First National’s payout ratio is 24.91%.

Several research firms recently commented on SFNC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. BidaskClub cut shares of Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.60.

Simmons First National Company Profile

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; loan products, including consumer, real estate, commercial, agricultural, equipment, and SBA lending; personal and corporate trust services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

