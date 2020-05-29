Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in ADT Inc (NYSE:ADT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ADT Inc (NYSE:ADT) by 97.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 105,551 shares of the security and automation business’s stock after buying an additional 52,076 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ADT were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of ADT by 60.2% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,131 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ADT in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of ADT in the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Successful Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in shares of ADT in the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ADT in the fourth quarter worth $86,000. 94.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADT has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of ADT from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ADT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of ADT from $4.50 to $6.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of ADT from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of ADT from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.78.

Shares of NYSE:ADT opened at $6.97 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.58. ADT Inc has a one year low of $3.40 and a one year high of $9.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.83, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 2.20.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The security and automation business reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. ADT had a negative return on equity of 3.45% and a negative net margin of 12.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that ADT Inc will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. ADT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -155.56%.

ADT Inc provides security and automation solutions for homes and businesses in the United States and Canada. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

