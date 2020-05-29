Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in P H Glatfelter Co (NYSE:GLT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of P H Glatfelter Co (NYSE:GLT) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 827 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in P H Glatfelter were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in P H Glatfelter by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,347,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,660,000 after purchasing an additional 64,861 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in P H Glatfelter by 12.1% in the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 891,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,893,000 after purchasing an additional 96,195 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in P H Glatfelter by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 614,007 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,236,000 after purchasing an additional 10,071 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in P H Glatfelter by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 601,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,014,000 after purchasing an additional 36,505 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in P H Glatfelter by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 589,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,789,000 after purchasing an additional 127,394 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GLT shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of P H Glatfelter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of P H Glatfelter in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of P H Glatfelter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th.

GLT stock opened at $15.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.89 and a 200-day moving average of $15.63. P H Glatfelter Co has a 12-month low of $9.44 and a 12-month high of $19.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $708.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.93 and a beta of 1.66.

P H Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. P H Glatfelter had a negative net margin of 2.09% and a positive return on equity of 6.73%. The company had revenue of $231.56 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that P H Glatfelter Co will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. This is a boost from P H Glatfelter’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. P H Glatfelter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.33%.

P H Glatfelter Company Profile

P. H. Glatfelter Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered materials worldwide. The company's Composite Fibers business unit offers food and beverage filtration paper for single-serve coffee and tea products; wall covering base materials for wallpaper manufacturers; metallized products that are used in labels, packaging liners, gift wrap, and other consumer product applications; composite laminate papers for use in production of decorative laminates, furniture, and flooring applications; and special paper products, which are used in electrical energy storage, transport and transmission, wipes, and other engineered fiber-based applications.

