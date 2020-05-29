Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Position in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) by 15.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,566 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in EnerSys by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,923,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $143,936,000 after purchasing an additional 280,919 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in EnerSys by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,520,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $113,750,000 after purchasing an additional 88,934 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in EnerSys by 27.4% during the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 889,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,071,000 after purchasing an additional 191,201 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in EnerSys by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 640,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,930,000 after purchasing an additional 18,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of EnerSys in the fourth quarter worth $47,266,000. Institutional investors own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut EnerSys from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine cut EnerSys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on EnerSys in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Sidoti cut their price target on EnerSys from $101.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

EnerSys stock opened at $63.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.44. EnerSys has a 52 week low of $35.21 and a 52 week high of $78.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. EnerSys’s payout ratio is currently 14.20%.

EnerSys manufactures, markets, and distributes industrial batteries. The company offers battery chargers, power equipment, battery accessories, and outdoor cabinet enclosures, as well as related after-market and customer-support services for industrial batteries. It also provides reserve power products that are used for backup power for the continuous operation of critical applications in telecommunications systems, uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, and other specialty power applications, including medical and security systems, premium starting, lighting, and ignition applications, as well as in switchgear, electrical control systems used in electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, energy pipelines, commercial aircraft, satellites, military aircraft, submarines, ships, and tactical vehicles.

