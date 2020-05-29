Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,645 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 878 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 109.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 201,013 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,254,000 after buying an additional 105,217 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in National Fuel Gas by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,944 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 25,380 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 118,663 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,523,000 after purchasing an additional 5,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,713,000. 74.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NFG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Raymond James upgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of National Fuel Gas from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.20.

NFG stock opened at $43.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.26. National Fuel Gas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.58 and a fifty-two week high of $55.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.39 and a beta of 0.65.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97. The business had revenue of $491.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $573.72 million. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that National Fuel Gas Co. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, Utility, and Energy Marketing. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

