Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in La-Z-Boy were worth $435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LZB. Norges Bank purchased a new position in La-Z-Boy during the fourth quarter worth about $33,163,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in La-Z-Boy during the fourth quarter worth about $16,542,000. Man Group plc increased its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 263.3% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 443,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,969,000 after buying an additional 321,603 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 43.8% in the first quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 596,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,253,000 after buying an additional 181,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in La-Z-Boy in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,360,000. 89.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LZB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Sidoti cut shares of La-Z-Boy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of La-Z-Boy from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of La-Z-Boy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

LZB stock opened at $25.93 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.07. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a 12 month low of $15.61 and a 12 month high of $37.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Upholstery, Casegoods, and Retail segments. The Upholstery segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas.

