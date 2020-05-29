Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Position in TG Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TGTX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of TG Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TGTX) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,997 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in TG Therapeutics were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $98,000. Hikari Power Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $19.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.75.

TGTX stock opened at $19.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.72 and a beta of 2.28. TG Therapeutics Inc has a twelve month low of $4.95 and a twelve month high of $22.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.04 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 124,230.27% and a negative return on equity of 2,937.74%. Research analysts predict that TG Therapeutics Inc will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and delivering medicines for patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma (NHL), and Multiple Sclerosis (MS). It develops a robust B-cell directed research and development platform for identification of key B-cell pathways of interest and rapid clinical testing.

