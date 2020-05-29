Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (NYSE:WMS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (NYSE:WMS) by 82.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,722 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,548 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WMS. Robecosam AG boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 98.1% during the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 252,983 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 125,251 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $140,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 4,209.7% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,008 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 3,915 shares in the last quarter. 66.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Drainage Systems stock opened at $44.84 on Friday. Advanced Drainage Systems Inc has a fifty-two week low of $22.13 and a fifty-two week high of $51.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.97. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of -12.22 and a beta of 1.41.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The construction company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). Advanced Drainage Systems had a negative net margin of 11.62% and a positive return on equity of 14.65%. The company had revenue of $370.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems Inc will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -11.21%.

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, EVP Robert M. Klein sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $5,627,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 301,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,579,337.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 20.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on WMS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $40.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advanced Drainage Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.40.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products in the United States and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

