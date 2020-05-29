Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Position in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PARR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PARR) by 23.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,671 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,677 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.11% of Par Pacific worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Par Pacific by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,326,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,067,000 after purchasing an additional 611,847 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Par Pacific by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,397,851 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,486,000 after purchasing an additional 157,098 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Par Pacific by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,244,728 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,927,000 after purchasing an additional 8,516 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in Par Pacific by 98.5% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,037,196 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,104,000 after purchasing an additional 514,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Par Pacific by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 691,626 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,073,000 after purchasing an additional 17,146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PARR stock opened at $9.54 on Friday. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.72 and a 1 year high of $25.69.

Par Pacific (NYSEAMERICAN:PARR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.71). The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $935.30 million.

In other Par Pacific news, CFO William Monteleone bought 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.67 per share, for a total transaction of $86,710.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 239,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,595,864.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Pate bought 62,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.52 per share, for a total transaction of $404,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 278,842 shares in the company, valued at $1,818,049.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Seaport Global Securities dropped their target price on Par Pacific from $29.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Cowen dropped their target price on Par Pacific from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Par Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Par Pacific from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Par Pacific from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Par Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.13.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns, manages, and maintains interests in energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment operates four refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

