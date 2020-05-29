Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Up 6.4% on Analyst Upgrade

Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) shot up 6.4% on Thursday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $176.00 to $200.00. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Veeva Systems traded as high as $206.68 and last traded at $204.20, 2,239,632 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 47% from the average session volume of 1,521,666 shares. The stock had previously closed at $191.99.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Veeva Systems from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Veeva Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on Veeva Systems from $175.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $187.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Veeva Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.86.

In other Veeva Systems news, SVP Frederic Lequient sold 1,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.34, for a total transaction of $147,082.46. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $414,977.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.34, for a total value of $62,210.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,820 shares in the company, valued at $2,283,458.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,116 shares of company stock worth $3,998,259 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VEEV. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $543,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,829 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 8,505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,258 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 361,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,899,000 after buying an additional 69,546 shares during the period. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 80.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.76. The firm has a market cap of $29.12 billion, a PE ratio of 106.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.78.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 27.27%. The business had revenue of $311.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Veeva Systems Company Profile (NYSE:VEEV)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

