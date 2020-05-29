Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $101.40 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) will announce $101.40 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Veeco Instruments’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $100.30 million and the highest is $102.50 million. Veeco Instruments reported sales of $97.82 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veeco Instruments will report full year sales of $425.00 million for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $490.00 million, with estimates ranging from $488.00 million to $492.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Veeco Instruments.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.16. Veeco Instruments had a negative net margin of 14.32% and a positive return on equity of 0.05%. The business had revenue of $104.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

VECO has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Veeco Instruments from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veeco Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Veeco Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Veeco Instruments from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Veeco Instruments in a report on Friday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.50.

NASDAQ:VECO opened at $11.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The firm has a market cap of $587.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.97. Veeco Instruments has a 1-year low of $7.42 and a 1-year high of $19.21.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 94,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 47,435 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 77,665 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 46,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. 85.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Veeco Instruments

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. It offers metal organic chemical vapor deposition systems; packaging lithography equipment; precision surface processing systems; laser annealing systems; ion beam deposition and etch systems; molecular beam epitaxy systems; 3D wafer inspection systems; and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems.

