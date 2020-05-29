ValuEngine Lowers U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) to Hold

U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NASDAQ USEG opened at $6.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.02. U.S. Energy has a 52-week low of $1.38 and a 52-week high of $7.00.

Get U.S. Energy alerts:

U.S. Energy Company Profile

U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition and development of oil and gas producing properties in the continental United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas projects in Williston Basin of North Dakota; Dimmit County of Texas; and Coastal Louisiana. As of December 31, 2017, the company had estimated proved reserves of 824,115 barrels of oil equivalent.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.