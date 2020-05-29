ValuEngine Downgrades SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) to Sell

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on SPTN. BMO Capital Markets upgraded SpartanNash from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Barclays raised SpartanNash from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. BidaskClub raised SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised SpartanNash from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. SpartanNash has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.40.

Get SpartanNash alerts:

SpartanNash stock opened at $20.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $748.79 million, a P/E ratio of 129.26 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.74 and its 200 day moving average is $14.08. SpartanNash has a twelve month low of $8.82 and a twelve month high of $22.80.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 0.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that SpartanNash will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPTN. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of SpartanNash during the 1st quarter valued at $3,983,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 113.1% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 382,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,450,000 after buying an additional 203,101 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of SpartanNash during the 4th quarter valued at $2,793,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 753,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,796,000 after buying an additional 174,482 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 1,229.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 185,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after buying an additional 171,352 shares during the period. 78.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SpartanNash

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 60,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

See Also: Why do companies pay special dividends?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for SpartanNash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpartanNash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.