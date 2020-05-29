Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Universal Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Universal Logistics from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Universal Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Get Universal Logistics alerts:

Shares of ULH opened at $15.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Universal Logistics has a 52-week low of $11.02 and a 52-week high of $27.49. The company has a market cap of $387.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.59.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $382.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.40 million. Universal Logistics had a return on equity of 25.77% and a net margin of 2.14%. As a group, research analysts predict that Universal Logistics will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULH. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Universal Logistics by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 35,134 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 9,664 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Universal Logistics by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 16,284 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Universal Logistics by 1,187.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 293,444 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,561,000 after acquiring an additional 270,656 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Universal Logistics by 7,143.0% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 10,937 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 10,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Universal Logistics by 74.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,923 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.49% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Logistics

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. It offers transportation services including dry van, flatbed, heavy haul, and refrigerated services; domestic and international freight forwarding and customs brokerage services; and final mile and ground expedite services.

Read More: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.