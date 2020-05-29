United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) Shares Bought by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,298 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in United Community Banks were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in shares of United Community Banks by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 24,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA lifted its stake in United Community Banks by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 8,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in United Community Banks by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 46,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in United Community Banks by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 27,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in United Community Banks by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Get United Community Banks alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UCBI. DA Davidson raised shares of United Community Banks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $32.50 to $23.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 18th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of United Community Banks from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered United Community Banks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Shares of United Community Banks stock opened at $20.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.95 and a 52-week high of $31.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.59 and a 200 day moving average of $25.31.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $144.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.58 million. United Community Banks had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 11.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.25%.

United Community Banks Company Profile

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Community Bank that provides retail and corporate banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers various deposit accounts, such as checking accounts, savings and time deposits accounts, NOW accounts, money market deposits, and certificates of deposit.

Read More: What is a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UCBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI).

Receive News & Ratings for United Community Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Community Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.