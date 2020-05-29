United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) Upgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of United Bankshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Raymond James lowered shares of United Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of United Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. DA Davidson raised shares of United Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. United Bankshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.63.

UBSI stock opened at $29.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. United Bankshares has a 12 month low of $19.67 and a 12 month high of $40.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.90.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $178.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.91 million. United Bankshares had a net margin of 26.00% and a return on equity of 7.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that United Bankshares will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

In other United Bankshares news, Director Gary G. White bought 1,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.63 per share, for a total transaction of $55,112.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Bankshares by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 3,895 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of United Bankshares by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 204,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,714,000 after purchasing an additional 6,544 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Bankshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Bankshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $676,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Bankshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,465,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.04% of the company’s stock.

About United Bankshares

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

