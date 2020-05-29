Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $315.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Ulta Beauty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $205.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $265.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ulta Beauty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.85.

Ulta Beauty stock opened at $243.31 on Friday. Ulta Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $124.05 and a fifty-two week high of $368.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $237.57.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The specialty retailer reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($2.00). Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 36.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Ulta Beauty announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 12th that permits the company to repurchase $1.60 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to buy up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,367,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 4,100.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2,316.7% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 151 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.87% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

