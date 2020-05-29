UBS Group AG Sells 9,162 Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM)

UBS Group AG reduced its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) by 30.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,162 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $2,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BFAM. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 733.3% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. 98.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BFAM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $80.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $112.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.29.

BFAM opened at $112.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.54, a PEG ratio of 67.20 and a beta of 0.81. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc has a 1-year low of $64.23 and a 1-year high of $176.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.11. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 21.52%. The firm had revenue of $506.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Bright Horizons Family Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, Director Julie Atkinson purchased 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $111.64 per share, with a total value of $150,714.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,546 shares in the company, valued at $395,875.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education, back-up care, and educational advisory services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment offers traditional center-based child care, preschool, and elementary education services.

