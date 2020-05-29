UBS Group AG Sells 10,418 Shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

UBS Group AG cut its position in shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,182 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after selling 10,418 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in InMode were worth $2,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of INMD. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of InMode during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in shares of InMode by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 43,084 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of InMode during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of InMode during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of InMode during the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Get InMode alerts:

INMD stock opened at $28.61 on Friday. InMode Ltd. has a one year low of $13.06 and a one year high of $58.76. The stock has a market cap of $856.01 million and a PE ratio of 19.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.83.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The healthcare company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $40.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.96 million. InMode had a return on equity of 37.88% and a net margin of 34.56%. The company’s revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that InMode Ltd. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on INMD shares. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of InMode from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of InMode from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of InMode from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of InMode from $48.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.60.

About InMode

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radio frequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radio frequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

See Also: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD).

Receive News & Ratings for InMode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InMode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.