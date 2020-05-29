UBS Group AG Reduces Position in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

UBS Group AG cut its position in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) by 70.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,121 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 72,462 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $2,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Columbia Sportswear during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,225 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Columbia Sportswear during the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,448 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in Columbia Sportswear during the 4th quarter valued at about $150,000. 41.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Columbia Sportswear alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on COLM. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a report on Friday, February 7th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $96.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Cfra reduced their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.55.

In related news, major shareholder Sarah Bany sold 13,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.29, for a total value of $1,026,836.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,154,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,740,763.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders sold 44,379 shares of company stock valued at $3,292,347 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 56.57% of the company’s stock.

COLM stock opened at $73.89 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.32. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a PEG ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Columbia Sportswear has a 1-year low of $51.82 and a 1-year high of $109.44.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The textile maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $568.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.75 million. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 8.68%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Columbia Sportswear Profile

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used various outdoor activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel for men and women under the Columbia, Mountain Hardwear, SOREL, and prAna brands, as well as for youth under the Columbia brand name.

Featured Story: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Sportswear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Sportswear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.