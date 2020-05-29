UBS Group AG Has $2.15 Million Holdings in ICU Medical, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ICUI)

UBS Group AG trimmed its stake in ICU Medical, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ICUI) by 60.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,662 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 16,169 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.05% of ICU Medical worth $2,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in ICU Medical by 1,272.7% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 151 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of ICU Medical during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ICU Medical during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 101.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 260 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of ICU Medical by 87.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 268 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert S. Swinney sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.15, for a total value of $310,725.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,392,408.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 10.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of ICU Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of ICU Medical from $215.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. CJS Securities raised shares of ICU Medical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. BidaskClub lowered shares of ICU Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of ICU Medical from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ICU Medical has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $211.67.

Shares of ICUI opened at $197.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.77 and a beta of 0.61. ICU Medical, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $148.89 and a fifty-two week high of $259.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $205.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $193.62.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.18. ICU Medical had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The company had revenue of $328.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that ICU Medical, Incorporated will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

ICU Medical, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in vascular therapy, critical care, and oncology applications worldwide. It offers infusion therapy products comprising a tube running from a bottle or plastic bag containing a solution to a catheter inserted in a patient's vein.

