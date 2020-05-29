UBS Group AG Boosts Holdings in Global X Social Media Index ETF (NASDAQ:SOCL)

UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Global X Social Media Index ETF (NASDAQ:SOCL) by 12.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,822 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,788 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Global X Social Media Index ETF were worth $2,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Global X Social Media Index ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 433,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,016,000 after purchasing an additional 15,629 shares during the period. Cardan Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Social Media Index ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 73,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after acquiring an additional 4,906 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Social Media Index ETF by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 29,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Social Media Index ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Social Media Index ETF by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ SOCL opened at $37.59 on Friday. Global X Social Media Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.57 and a fifty-two week high of $38.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.69.

