Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) Upgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Trustmark from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Shares of TRMK opened at $24.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Trustmark has a 12 month low of $20.26 and a 12 month high of $36.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.12.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.09). Trustmark had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The business had revenue of $169.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Trustmark will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard H. Puckett bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.98 per share, for a total transaction of $114,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $696,339.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Trustmark by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 44,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,543,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Trustmark by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 996,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,390,000 after buying an additional 54,005 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Trustmark by 2.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 215,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,010,000 after buying an additional 5,980 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Trustmark by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 534,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,439,000 after buying an additional 9,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its position in Trustmark by 312.0% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 5,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 4,087 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

About Trustmark

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

