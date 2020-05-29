Trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Raised to Hold at BidaskClub

Trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on TRVG. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Trivago from $3.30 to $1.80 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Cowen cut their target price on Trivago from $3.50 to $2.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Trivago from $2.25 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Trivago from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Trivago from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trivago currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.34.

Shares of TRVG opened at $2.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 5.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $696.68 million, a P/E ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.21. Trivago has a twelve month low of $1.30 and a twelve month high of $5.38.

Trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $154.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.01 million. Trivago had a positive return on equity of 0.33% and a negative net margin of 26.40%. Sell-side analysts predict that Trivago will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRVG. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Trivago by 64.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 92,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 36,057 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trivago during the fourth quarter valued at about $145,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trivago during the fourth quarter valued at about $239,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trivago during the fourth quarter valued at about $512,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trivago by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 219,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 18,012 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.51% of the company’s stock.

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel and accommodation search platform. It offers online meta-search for hotels by facilitating consumers' search for hotel accommodation through online travel agents, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides access to its platform through 55 localized Websites and apps in 33 languages.

