Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) Lifted to “Hold” at BidaskClub

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stephens raised shares of Triumph Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 10th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Triumph Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.25.

NASDAQ TBK opened at $25.33 on Friday. Triumph Bancorp has a twelve month low of $19.03 and a twelve month high of $43.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $610.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.40.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.47). Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.28% and a net margin of 11.40%. The firm had revenue of $69.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Triumph Bancorp will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Triumph Bancorp news, Director Charles A. Anderson acquired 32,000 shares of Triumph Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.51 per share, with a total value of $752,320.00. Also, Director C Todd Sparks acquired 2,300 shares of Triumph Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.18 per share, with a total value of $46,414.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 49,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,004,661.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 35,300 shares of company stock valued at $819,444. 9.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,272,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,082,000 after purchasing an additional 213,753 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Triumph Bancorp by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 798,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,755,000 after acquiring an additional 24,006 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Triumph Bancorp by 3,190.8% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 611,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,894,000 after acquiring an additional 592,727 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its position in Triumph Bancorp by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 515,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,610,000 after acquiring an additional 41,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NFC Investments LLC lifted its position in Triumph Bancorp by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. NFC Investments LLC now owns 508,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,208,000 after acquiring an additional 4,525 shares during the last quarter. 76.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through Banking, Factoring, and Corporate segments. It offers depository products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

