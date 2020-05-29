Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Stock Price Down 9.5% on Insider Selling

Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP)’s stock price dropped 9.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $20.95 and last traded at $21.14, approximately 3,651,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 3,439,119 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.35.

Specifically, CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 22,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total value of $519,541.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Kaufer bought 44,444 shares of Tripadvisor stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.73 per share, with a total value of $965,768.12. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 645,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,025,302.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

TRIP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Tripadvisor from $39.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Tripadvisor from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Tripadvisor in a report on Sunday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Tripadvisor from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered Tripadvisor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tripadvisor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.26.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 35.83 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.61.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The travel company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. Tripadvisor had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 5.67%. The business had revenue of $278.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.63 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tripadvisor Inc will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tripadvisor during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 88.8% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,467 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 391.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Tripadvisor during the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 121.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,221 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotel and Non-Hotel. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages. It also manages and operates other travel media brands that provide users the comprehensive travel-planning and trip-taking resources in the travel industry, such as airfarewatchdog.com, bookingbuddy.com, cruisecritic.com, familyvacationcritic.com, flipkey.com, thefork.com, holidaywatchdog.com, housetrip.com, jetsetter.com, niumba.com, onetime.com, oyster.com, seatguru.com, smartertravel.com, tingo.com, vacationhomerentals.com, and viator.com, as well as www.bokun.io and holidaylettings.co.uk.

