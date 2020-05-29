Trexquant Investment LP Takes Position in Ship Finance International Limited (NYSE:SFL)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Ship Finance International Limited (NYSE:SFL) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 58,194 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ship Finance International by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 50,918 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 14,101 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Ship Finance International by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,598,424 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $22,442,000 after purchasing an additional 11,337 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ship Finance International by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 26,073 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ship Finance International by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,033 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Ship Finance International by 505.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 179,932 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 150,223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Ship Finance International alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on SFL. Citigroup decreased their target price on Ship Finance International from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Pareto Securities cut Ship Finance International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 18th. B. Riley cut their price target on Ship Finance International from $15.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ship Finance International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 23rd. Finally, DNB Markets lowered Ship Finance International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.70 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ship Finance International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.28.

NYSE:SFL opened at $10.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.59 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.33. Ship Finance International Limited has a 12-month low of $6.33 and a 12-month high of $15.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 17th. Ship Finance International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.44%.

Ship Finance International Company Profile

Ship Finance International Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of vessels and offshore related assets. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. Its assets include oil tankers, dry bulk carriers, container vessels, car carriers, jack-up drilling rig, ultra-deepwater drilling units, offshore supply vessels, and chemical tankers.

Recommended Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ship Finance International Limited (NYSE:SFL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ship Finance International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ship Finance International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.