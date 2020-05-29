Trexquant Investment LP Takes Position in Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:BPFH)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:BPFH) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 61,986 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000. Trexquant Investment LP owned 0.07% of Boston Private Financial as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BPFH. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Private Financial by 115.5% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,618 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,939 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Boston Private Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Private Financial by 98.7% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,131 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 2,549 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Private Financial by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,374 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Boston Private Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. 92.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:BPFH opened at $7.41 on Friday. Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc has a 12 month low of $5.18 and a 12 month high of $13.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $633.14 million, a P/E ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 1.13.

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.16). Boston Private Financial had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 15.45%. The firm had revenue of $78.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.16 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.48%. Boston Private Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BPFH. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Boston Private Financial from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wedbush began coverage on Boston Private Financial in a report on Monday, April 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.50 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Boston Private Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Boston Private Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Boston Private Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.83.

In other news, EVP W. Timothy Macdonald sold 4,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.66, for a total value of $32,667.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,306 shares in the company, valued at $681,357.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Dechellis purchased 14,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.83 per share, with a total value of $99,622.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,426,766.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 33,932 shares of company stock valued at $235,563 and have sold 12,381 shares valued at $86,072. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Private Banking, Wealth Management and Trust, and Affiliate Partners. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

