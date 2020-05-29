Trexquant Investment LP Sells 186 Shares of FirstCash Inc (NYSE:FCFS)

Trexquant Investment LP lessened its holdings in FirstCash Inc (NYSE:FCFS) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,436 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 186 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in FirstCash were worth $462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FirstCash during the first quarter worth $265,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in FirstCash by 79.7% during the first quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 24,149 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,733,000 after buying an additional 10,714 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in FirstCash by 67.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,668 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 3,483 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in FirstCash by 0.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 82,812 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,941,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in FirstCash during the first quarter worth $1,781,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Get FirstCash alerts:

NYSE:FCFS opened at $70.87 on Friday. FirstCash Inc has a one year low of $60.04 and a one year high of $106.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.27.

FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The credit services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $466.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. FirstCash’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FCFS. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of FirstCash from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FirstCash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of FirstCash from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.00.

About FirstCash

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn and consumer finance stores in the United States and Mexico. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including consumer electronics, jewelry, power tools, household appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails previously owned merchandise acquired through pawn forfeitures, as well as through purchases from the general public.

Featured Article: What are Bollinger Bands?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstCash Inc (NYSE:FCFS).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstCash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.