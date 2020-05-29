Trexquant Investment LP Purchases Shares of 8,899 Synaptics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Synaptics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,899 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $515,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Synaptics in the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Synaptics by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,505 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Synaptics by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,756,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Synaptics by 2,100.0% in the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 9,614 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 9,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synaptics in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Synaptics alerts:

Shares of SYNA opened at $62.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.08. Synaptics, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $26.34 and a 12 month high of $84.75.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $328.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.10 million. Synaptics had a positive return on equity of 18.63% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Synaptics, Incorporated will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Synaptics news, SVP John Mcfarland sold 6,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.85, for a total transaction of $438,231.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Saleel Awsare sold 4,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.85, for a total value of $281,442.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,866,384.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,229 shares of company stock valued at $739,817. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SYNA. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Synaptics in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Synaptics in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Synaptics in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Synaptics from $40.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.11.

Synaptics Profile

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers its products and solutions for smartphones, tablets, and touchscreen applications, as well as mobile, handheld, wireless, and entertainment devices; notebook applications; and other personal computer (PC) product applications.

Read More: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synaptics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.