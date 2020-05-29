Trexquant Investment LP Purchases Shares of 12,288 James River Group Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:JRVR)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in James River Group Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:JRVR) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 12,288 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of James River Group by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,228,220 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,615,000 after purchasing an additional 250,975 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of James River Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 846,798 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,897,000 after purchasing an additional 7,993 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in James River Group during the fourth quarter worth $29,816,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in James River Group by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 506,860 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,887,000 after buying an additional 33,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in James River Group by 52.1% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 502,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,217,000 after buying an additional 172,179 shares during the last quarter. 95.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get James River Group alerts:

NASDAQ:JRVR opened at $38.45 on Friday. James River Group Holdings Ltd has a one year low of $25.34 and a one year high of $52.18. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.15 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). James River Group had a negative net margin of 2.27% and a positive return on equity of 4.79%. The company had revenue of $110.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that James River Group Holdings Ltd will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.71%.

In other James River Group news, CEO J Adam Abram purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.40 per share, for a total transaction of $501,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 455,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,204,748.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Sarah C. Doran purchased 2,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.40 per share, for a total transaction of $75,117.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,338. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 32,939 shares of company stock worth $1,091,635. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on JRVR shares. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of James River Group from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of James River Group from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

James River Group Company Profile

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. Its Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

Featured Article: What are Bollinger Bands?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JRVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for James River Group Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:JRVR).

Receive News & Ratings for James River Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James River Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.