Trexquant Investment LP Purchases New Position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 34,265 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 41.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,071 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 32.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,823 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 3,139 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,980 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 7.3% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 14,536 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on BHLB. DA Davidson lowered shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Compass Point lowered shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

BHLB stock opened at $11.45 on Friday. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.15 and a 52 week high of $33.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $621.00 million, a P/E ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.45.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.57). Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 5.81%. The business had revenue of $92.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.73 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

About Berkshire Hills Bancorp

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

