Trexquant Investment LP Purchases New Holdings in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Valmont Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Valmont Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Valmont Industries by 310.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in Valmont Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VMI opened at $113.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.65. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.29. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.60 and a 1 year high of $154.86.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $674.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.66 million. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 15.00%. Valmont Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VMI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Valmont Industries from $114.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Valmont Industries from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.33.

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

