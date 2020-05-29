Trexquant Investment LP Makes New Investment in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WH. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 90.8% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $153,000. 93.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.67.

WH stock opened at $46.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.72 and a 200-day moving average of $49.55. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc has a 12-month low of $14.50 and a 12-month high of $63.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.42, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.65.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 25.65%. The company had revenue of $410.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 39.02%.

In related news, CEO Geoffrey A. Ballotti acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.39 per share, for a total transaction of $393,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald L. Nelson acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.85 per share, with a total value of $249,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $893,150. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company licenses its hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel Inn & Suites, La Quinta, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, The Trademark Collection, and Wyndham to hotel owners in approximately 80 countries.

