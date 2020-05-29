Trexquant Investment LP Makes New Investment in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 13,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 90,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,878,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,902,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 59,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after purchasing an additional 6,696 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 645,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,619,000 after purchasing an additional 7,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. grew its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 19.8% in the first quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 112,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,990,000 after purchasing an additional 18,537 shares in the last quarter.

XT stock opened at $42.58 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.71. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 1 year low of $30.21 and a 1 year high of $45.33.

