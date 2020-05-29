Trexquant Investment LP Makes New Investment in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 14,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ingles Markets by 3,579.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ingles Markets by 66.6% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Ingles Markets during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingles Markets during the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingles Markets during the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. 66.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Ingles Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. ValuEngine raised Ingles Markets from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Ingles Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ IMKTA opened at $42.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $872.96 million, a PE ratio of 8.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $29.17 and a 52-week high of $49.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.12.

About Ingles Markets

Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. Its supermarkets offer various food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, such as fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

