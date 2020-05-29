Trexquant Investment LP Makes New $506,000 Investment in Tristate Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TSC)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Tristate Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TSC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 52,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $506,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Tristate Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tristate Capital by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tristate Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tristate Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $250,000. Finally, First National Trust Co bought a new stake in Tristate Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Tristate Capital news, Director David L. Bonvenuto bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.04 per share, for a total transaction of $30,080.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,421 shares in the company, valued at $352,251.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James F. Getz bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.22 per share, for a total transaction of $273,300.00. Insiders bought a total of 33,364 shares of company stock worth $530,591 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSC opened at $15.96 on Friday. Tristate Capital Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $7.59 and a 12-month high of $26.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.30. The company has a market capitalization of $433.30 million, a PE ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Tristate Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.12. Tristate Capital had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 18.48%. The business had revenue of $48.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.23 million. Research analysts predict that Tristate Capital Holdings Inc will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TSC shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tristate Capital in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Tristate Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tristate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. TheStreet lowered Tristate Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on Tristate Capital from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as promontory's certificate of deposit account registry services and insured cash sweep services.

