Trexquant Investment LP Makes New $457,000 Investment in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 23,926 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Scorpio Tankers during the 1st quarter worth about $375,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Scorpio Tankers by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 77,713 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 5,566 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Scorpio Tankers during the 1st quarter worth about $352,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Scorpio Tankers during the 1st quarter worth about $385,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in Scorpio Tankers by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 13,983 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 4,633 shares during the period. 49.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE STNG opened at $18.10 on Friday. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.35 and a twelve month high of $40.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.63 and a 200 day moving average of $25.68.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The shipping company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $254.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.41 million. Scorpio Tankers had a negative return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 2.14%. Scorpio Tankers’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Analysts predict that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -42.55%.

STNG has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Scorpio Tankers from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Fearnley Fonds cut Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.75.

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products worldwide. As of March 20, 2019, its owned or finance leased 109 product tankers, including 38 LR2 tankers, 12 LR1 tankers, 45 MR tankers, and 14 Handymax tankers with an average age of 3.6 years; and time or bareboat chartered-in 10 product tankers comprising 3 MR tankers and 7 Handymax tankers.

