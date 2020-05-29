Trexquant Investment LP Invests $497,000 in The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 39,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $497,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,778,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,348,000 after acquiring an additional 37,826 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,252,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,214,000 after acquiring an additional 132,114 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 942,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,217,000 after acquiring an additional 12,164 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 584,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,532,000 after acquiring an additional 14,483 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 378,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,111,000 after acquiring an additional 13,011 shares during the period. 78.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HCKT opened at $14.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $443.20 million, a PE ratio of 21.36, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.75. The Hackett Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $18.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.83.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.24. The firm had revenue of $69.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.27 million. The Hackett Group had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 18.83%. On average, research analysts predict that The Hackett Group, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HCKT shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of The Hackett Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Hackett Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Barrington Research cut their price target on shares of The Hackett Group from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Craig Hallum raised shares of The Hackett Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of The Hackett Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.33.

About The Hackett Group

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and European countries. Its executive advisory programs include best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository of best practices, performance metrics, conference presentations, and associated research; best practice accelerators that provide Web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry, an inquiry service used by clients for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research, a research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led Webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content.

