Trexquant Investment LP Invests $481,000 in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 2,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LIN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter worth about $2,882,740,000. AKO Capital LLP lifted its position in Linde by 44.1% in the first quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 3,772,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $662,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,087 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Linde by 67.4% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,160,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $246,781,000 after purchasing an additional 467,156 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Linde by 21.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,222,543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $384,500,000 after purchasing an additional 396,700 shares during the period. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Linde in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LIN shares. Baader Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Linde from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Norddeutsche Landesbank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Linde from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective (up previously from $210.00) on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Linde currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.00.

Shares of LIN opened at $200.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.80. Linde PLC has a 1-year low of $146.71 and a 1-year high of $227.85. The stock has a market cap of $101.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.69.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.06. Linde had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.74 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Linde PLC will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.963 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.45%.

In other Linde news, CEO Stephen F. Angel acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $173.13 per share, with a total value of $519,390.00. Also, CEO Stephen F. Angel bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $152.47 per share, with a total value of $304,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 201,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,791,621.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 6,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,046,538. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

