Trexquant Investment LP Invests $471,000 in Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 40,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000. Trexquant Investment LP owned 0.10% of Solar Capital as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Solar Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Solar Capital by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Solar Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $162,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Solar Capital by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 15,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Solar Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. 57.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Michael S. Gross acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.71 per share, for a total transaction of $187,100.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 165,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,103,876.74. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Richard Peteka acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.99 per share, for a total transaction of $44,950.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,000 shares in the company, valued at $215,760. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 189,377 shares of company stock worth $2,220,327 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SLRC opened at $16.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $708.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.86. Solar Capital Ltd. has a twelve month low of $7.42 and a twelve month high of $21.24.

Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $32.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.43 million. Solar Capital had a negative net margin of 29.85% and a positive return on equity of 7.82%. On average, analysts predict that Solar Capital Ltd. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.95%. Solar Capital’s payout ratio is 95.91%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Solar Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Solar Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Compass Point raised shares of Solar Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Solar Capital from $21.50 to $18.50 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Solar Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Solar Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.42.

Solar Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate sctivities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities.

