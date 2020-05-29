Trexquant Investment LP Invests $466,000 in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 51,311 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000. Trexquant Investment LP owned 0.08% of Abercrombie & Fitch as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 4th quarter worth approximately $190,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 143,824 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 19,137 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,569,000. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 206,413 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,569,000 after acquiring an additional 14,283 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,821,000. 99.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Fran Horowitz acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.13 per share, for a total transaction of $333,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 269,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,998,099.23. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 47,000 shares of company stock worth $512,800 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ANF opened at $11.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $803.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.13. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a twelve month low of $7.41 and a twelve month high of $20.20.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The apparel retailer reported ($3.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.39) by ($1.90). The business had revenue of $485.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.33 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 4.61%. The business’s revenue was down 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

ANF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.90.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The Company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, and Gilly Hicks brands.

