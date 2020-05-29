Trexquant Investment LP Increases Stock Position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 165.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,507 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 18,381 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Synovus Financial by 1.8% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,162,482 shares of the bank’s stock worth $108,216,000 after acquiring an additional 107,033 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Synovus Financial by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,932,508 shares of the bank’s stock worth $114,954,000 after acquiring an additional 447,370 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC boosted its position in Synovus Financial by 128.1% during the fourth quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 2,119,702 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190,600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Synovus Financial by 2.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,993,494 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,005,000 after acquiring an additional 40,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Synovus Financial by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,558,139 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,079,000 after acquiring an additional 355,971 shares during the last quarter. 78.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

SNV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Synovus Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Synovus Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Synovus Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.80.

In other news, CFO Andrew J. Jr. Gregory purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.86 per share, with a total value of $134,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 27,423 shares in the company, valued at $736,581.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Stephen T. Butler purchased 2,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.73 per share, with a total value of $50,307.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 112,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,664,926.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNV stock opened at $20.15 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.50. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $10.91 and a 52 week high of $40.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 6.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.71.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.10). Synovus Financial had a net margin of 20.00% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The business had revenue of $477.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It offers integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services. The company's commercial banking services comprise treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

Recommended Story: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV).

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.