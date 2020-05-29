Trexquant Investment LP Increases Holdings in Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB)

Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) by 179.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 44,970 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,850 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Core Laboratories were worth $465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CLB. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 173.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,935 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 25,955 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,423 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 89,558 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,374,000 after purchasing an additional 6,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 145.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 8,510 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CLB shares. Bank of America lowered Core Laboratories from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Core Laboratories from $40.00 to $13.00 in a report on Sunday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Core Laboratories from $39.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Core Laboratories from $40.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Johnson Rice started coverage on Core Laboratories in a report on Thursday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.93.

CLB stock opened at $19.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $910.92 million, a PE ratio of -18.66, a PEG ratio of 29.87 and a beta of 3.07. Core Laboratories has a twelve month low of $6.68 and a twelve month high of $56.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.53.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $152.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.37 million. Core Laboratories had a negative net margin of 7.21% and a positive return on equity of 46.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Core Laboratories will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.23%.

Core Laboratories Profile

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

