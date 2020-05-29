Trexquant Investment LP Grows Stake in Dorian LPG Ltd (NYSE:LPG)

Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG Ltd (NYSE:LPG) by 97.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,219 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,202 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP owned approximately 0.10% of Dorian LPG worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LPG. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 112.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,241,316 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $36,943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240,694 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 70.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,179,541 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $18,260,000 after purchasing an additional 488,567 shares in the last quarter. Brightline Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Brightline Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $15,480,000 after purchasing an additional 340,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 150.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 311,894 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 187,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beck Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 713.4% during the fourth quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 152,519 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 133,769 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

LPG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Dorian LPG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Fearnley Fonds lowered Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. DNB Markets raised Dorian LPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Dorian LPG from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dorian LPG presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.75.

Shares of Dorian LPG stock opened at $7.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.49 and a 200 day moving average of $11.57. Dorian LPG Ltd has a 12 month low of $6.08 and a 12 month high of $16.68. The firm has a market cap of $488.30 million, a PE ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The shipping company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $95.20 million during the quarter. Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 33.54%.

Dorian LPG Company Profile

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of June 26, 2018, its fleet consisted of 22 VLGCs with carrying capacity of approximately 1.8 million cubic meters.

