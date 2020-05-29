Trexquant Investment LP Buys Shares of 55,110 Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 55,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000. Trexquant Investment LP owned approximately 0.18% of Personalis as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Personalis by 110.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Personalis by 99.3% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 5,535 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Personalis by 105.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 4,640 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Personalis during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Personalis by 84.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 4,977 shares during the last quarter. 60.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PSNL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Personalis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Personalis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. BidaskClub downgraded Personalis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Personalis from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Personalis in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.20.

NASDAQ:PSNL opened at $11.78 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.23 and a 200 day moving average of $9.62. Personalis has a 1-year low of $4.27 and a 1-year high of $31.88.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $19.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.80 million. Personalis had a negative return on equity of 26.28% and a negative net margin of 40.60%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Personalis will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Personalis Company Profile

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies. It offers NeXT platform, a clinical-grade, next generation sequencing and analysis platform that enables the development of ImmunoID NeXT tumor biopsy and liquid biopsy, as well as provides analysis of tumor and immune microenvironment from a single limited tissue sample, tumor molecular profiling for cancer patients, and anticipates future cancer biomarkers.

