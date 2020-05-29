Trexquant Investment LP Buys Shares of 3,627 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,627 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Usca Ria LLC boosted its position in shares of 3M by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter valued at about $398,000. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter valued at about $879,000. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of 3M by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,595 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. boosted its position in shares of 3M by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 228,137 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,248,000 after acquiring an additional 9,485 shares during the last quarter. 66.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 3M alerts:

NYSE:MMM opened at $156.82 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $146.81 and a 200 day moving average of $158.29. The company has a market capitalization of $90.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.99. 3M Co has a 1-year low of $114.04 and a 1-year high of $187.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.13. 3M had a return on equity of 50.24% and a net margin of 15.37%. The firm had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that 3M Co will post 7.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 64.62%.

In other 3M news, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 3,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.85, for a total value of $529,394.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,193 shares in the company, valued at $2,818,492.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 7,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.70, for a total value of $1,173,837.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,604,971.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,184 shares of company stock valued at $5,930,874 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MMM shares. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on 3M from $172.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on 3M from $141.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on 3M from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on 3M from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.85.

3M Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

Further Reading: Inflation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.